'Gotham' Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers: Penguin Makes His Move Against Barbara

Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) knows that Barbara (Erin Richards) is behind Nygma's (Cory Michael Smith) sudden change in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

In the episode titled "Smile Like You Mean It," the synopsis reveals that Nygma and Barbara are getting ready to take down the Gotham City mayor. With everything in place, nothing can stop the two from getting revenge for Isabella's (guest star Chelsea Spack) murder. Barbara previously confirmed that Penguin was the person who ordered the woman's death. He was jealous of Isabella because Nygma loved her a lot. Isabella reminded him of Kringle and when she was killed, Nygma was devastated.

Penguin knows that something is going on between Barbara and his best friend. He suspects that she has discovered his secret. In the promo, he is shown pointing a knife at her. Penguin must be warning Barbara to not get in between him and Nygma. Penguin considers the other man as his most important supporter. Unfortunately, it looks like their relationship has really come to an end.

Smith said in a recent interview that his character is done with Penguin. The mayor ruined whatever they had by killing Isabella and there is no turning back. He also hinted that Nygma's transformation as the Riddler may be happening soon.

"I don't think there's anything he can do. It's much more than Isabella. Ed fell for her so quickly and it really felt like what Kringle represented — this normal life. I think there's a part of him that knows he's good at scheming, and he could be this criminal, but there's an option [that was there]. ... The way that he hated himself for ruining it with Kristen, the second time he finds normalcy and it is taken from him. It was his best friend who betrayed him, and that's tough! It feels like any chance that he has of being normal is over now," Smith said.

"Gotham" season 3 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.