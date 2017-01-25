'Gotham' Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Penguin Prepares for an All-Out War Against Nygma

It is time for Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and Nygma's (Cory Michael Smith) most awaited face-off in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

In the episode titled "The Gentle Art of Making Enemies," the synopsis reveals that the former best friends will finally confront each other. Nygma is more than ready to accuse Penguin of killing his lady love, Isabella (guest star Chelsea Spack). There will be no more innuendos, as he outright charges the other man with murder. Nygma has been preparing for this moment with Barbara (Erin Richards). They know they have to pick the right time to take down the Gotham City mayor. For his part, Penguin already knows what is coming. He can read between the lines, especially when Nygma starts to behave differently around him.

The winter finale will see if their friendship will come to an end. Viewers had fun watching Nygma and Penguin's relationship develop throughout the season. They thought they had found each other's soulmate. Everything was going well before Isabella came into the picture. Penguin became jealous and had her eliminated.

Smith recently talked about the turning point for Nygma. According to him, Penguin's betrayal hurt his character a lot. Nygma trusted Penguin above all. He was his first friend, the only one who accepted him for who he was. However, he said the die has been cast and there is no turning back.

"I think this row with Oswald is going to be a turning point in his ability to have or want friendships. ... This one is different because it's about betrayal on a really deep level. He was your best friend, the person who cares for you and who understands you the most. You look to as more of a mentor and a guide. When you have this person who you admire and respect [so much], it's really devastating [when the betrayal happens]," Smith said in an interview with CarterMatt.

