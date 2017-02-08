'Gotham' Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers: Is Penguin Really Gone?

Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) may still be alive and is biding his time to get his revenge in the second half of the current season of "Gotham."

The midseason finale saw Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) shooting the Gotham City mayor in the gut during their final confrontation. The former best friends faced off in the rain, with Nygma deciding that Penguin must die for killing his ladylove, Isabella (guest star Chelsea Spack). At first, Penguin begged Nygma to absolve him as he only did it out of love. When Nygma refused to listen to his pleas, Penguin became angry and reminded the other man that it was he who saved him when he was at his lowest.

Nygma shot Penguin and pushed him off the pier. He watched his former friend sink into the water. It truly looked like the end for Penguin, but Comicbook posits it is too early in the game to eliminate a character as important as him in the series. After all, he and Jim (Ben McKenzie) are considered to be the main characters in the previous, as well as the current, seasons. Killing off Penguin for good does not make sense.

Meanwhile, Nygma is set to take over Gotham in the absence of his former partner. The spoilers also indicate that he is ready to take on the Riddler's persona. The promo shows him wearing the signature green suit.

Smith has previously explained that the second half of the season would see the character embracing his new persona. Nygma has always claimed that there is someone nestled within him, begging to come out. The actor said he is excited to give the iconic character his own color. The Riddler that he wants the fans to see is a classy villain who has his own style of spreading criminality in the city.

"Gotham" season 3 will return in April 24, 8 p.m. EST on FOX.