'Gotham' Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers: Nygma to Take Over the City

Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) will transform and become the super villain Riddler in the second half of the current season of "Gotham."

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOXThe Riddler is ready to cause chaos in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

The FOX series is currently on a hiatus after airing its midseason finale. Viewers saw Nygma finally confronting Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) about Isabella's (guest star Chelsea Spack) death. The ending scene showed the two engaged in a fierce face-off on a dinghy at the middle of the sea. Nygma was holding a revolver and Penguin was begging for his life. Penguin said he loved Nygma and was the only one who understood him for what he was. Nygma said Penguin betrayed him by killing the woman he loved. By ending Isabella's life, Penguin also ruined their friendship.

As the rain poured heavily on them, Nygma pulled the trigger. Blood spurted from Penguin's wound. Nygma pushed him off the boat and watched his former friend sink in the frigid water. It remains to be seen if Penguin will survive the encounter.

Nygma's transformation as Riddler has also been teased in the midseason finale. Beneath the coat he was wearing, he was sporting a green suit. The promo for the upcoming episode titled "How the Riddler Got His Name" shows Nygma finally ready to take over Gotham City.

Smith previously talked about his character's future in the series.

"What happens after episode 15, 'How the Riddler Got His Name,' is this other color that we're getting to try out now and it's something I'm having a lot of fun with. I was really interested in having a Riddler who is a showman — not in the Jim Carrey way, but in a way where there is a flourish and some presentation. I wanted him to bring some class to criminality in a city that is often gruesome," Smith told CarterMatt.

"Gotham" season 3 will return in April 24, 8 p.m. EST on FOX.