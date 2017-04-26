'Gotham' Season 3 Episode 16 Spoilers: Bruce Meets His Shaman Mentor

Bruce (David Mazouz) will finally meet the shaman who will train him to become Batman in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOXBruce meets the shaman in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

In the episode titled "Heroes Rise: These Delicate and Dark Obsessions," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) shares that Bruce will find himself in a mysterious temple somewhere. Previously, Clone Bruce overpowered him and took his place as the young master of Wayne Enterprises. Bruce will eventually encounter an old man (played by Raymond J. Barry), who calls himself a shaman. He has something important to explain to the boy.

The promo shows the shaman telling Bruce that he has been waiting for a long time to see him. He says he has a lot to teach him. The shaman is the one meant to open Bruce's mind on the looming responsibility he will face soon. Bruce looks understandably disoriented. He does not trust the old man and he is scared of his powers. The shaman has the ability to mess with his mind and he does not like it one bit. Bruce tries to act unafraid and warns the shaman to stay away, but he knows he is in way over his head.

Meanwhile, Jim (Ben McKenzie) finally knows that his family has been part of the court of Owls for years. Uncle Frank (James Remar) told him, though, that the organization has become unmanageable and that Jim must help him take it down from the inside. According to Frank, they were the ones who ordered the death of Jim's father.

The teaser shows the two conversing about their plan against the Court of Owls. Frank is talking about a weapon that the group will use to destroy the city. Jim then asks his uncle what must be done to stop the carnage from happening.

"Gotham" season 3 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.