'Gotham' Season 3 Episode 17 Spoilers: Alfred Becomes Suspicious of Clone Bruce

Alfred (Sean Pertwee) is starting to catch on that the Bruce (David Mazouz) he has been living with is not the boy he knows in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

In the episode titled "The Primal Riddle," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Alfred will begin to notice huge changes in his ward. The true Bruce is currently training under the old shaman (played by Raymond J. Barry) in order to become Batman. Soon after he was abducted, clone Bruce took his place at the Wayne mansion and managed to fool Alfred that everything was all right. Clone Bruce will reportedly confide in Selina (Camren Bicondova) about his true identity. Will they finally realize that they have been duped?

Meanwhile, the promo shows The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) becoming more and more unhinged as he continues his mission to take over Gotham City. Glimpses of other villains are also shown in the clip, including Mr. Freeze (Nathan Darrow) and Firefly (Michelle Veintimilla). Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) is also there, probably plotting his revenge on the best friend who betrayed him.

Elsewhere, Jim (Ben McKenzie) is getting his orders from the Court of Owls. He and his Uncle Frank (James Remar) previously decided to take down the organization from within.

McKenzie was actually the one who directed episode 16. In an interview with Fox, he said that the whole experience was overwhelming, but he enjoyed it nonetheless.

"As a director, you're given a lot of people coming up to you constantly asking for your opinion on everything from which location you should shoot at, how that location should be dressed, props, casting, dialogue. I was surprised at how much I didn't know that I knew, and I was able to answer more questions than I thought I was going to be able to," McKenzie said.

"Gotham" season 3 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.