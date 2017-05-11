'Gotham' Season 3 Episode 18 Spoilers: Jim Discovers Court of Owls' Biggest Secret

Jim (Ben McKenzie) will receive intel on the secret weapon the Court of Owls will use to destroy his city in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOXJim is close to his goal in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

In the episode titled "Light The Wick," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the commissioner will go on a dangerous trip to track down the weapon with the intention of destroying it before Kathryn (guest star Leslie Hendrix) and her cronies use it as they have planned. Now that Jim has gained the Court of Owl's trust, he feels more at ease in playing his dual role, not having to worry whether someone from the organization has been watching his every move or not.

Last episode, Kathryn finally decided that Jim was worthy enough to take his Uncle Frank's (James Remar) place on the council. She gave him the task of bringing Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) to her after the latter attempted to expose the Court of Owls on national television. Jim succeeded in his mission.

While Jim may have gotten the council's seal of approval, things were not so great on the GCPD side. Harvey (Donal Logue) and Leslie (Morena Baccarin) are convinced the commissioner is up to no good. Still, nothing will stop Jim from continuing on his quest to avenge his father.

The promo shows Jim telling Kathryn he wants a seat on the council and to know everything that the Court of Owls has been planning. She looks at him playfully, as if daring him to further prove his worth before she agrees.

Meanwhile, Kathryn has other things to do such as seeing Temple Shaman (guest star Raymond J. Barry) and informing Bruce (David Mazouz) what is coming next. The teaser shows the young Wayne training hard. The shaman asks him to be patient, as he can offer Bruce power he has never thought possible.

"Gotham" season 3 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.