'Gotham' Season 3 Episode 19 Spoilers: Nygma Teams Up With His Archenemy

Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) will find himself teaming up with the last person he wants to be with in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOXNygma and Penguin team up in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

In the episode titled "All Will Be Judged," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Nygma and Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) will be forced to work together to take down a common enemy.

Last episode, the two found themselves face to face after Kathryn (guest star Leslie Hendrix) and the Court of Owls ordered their abduction. Nygma had trouble processing the fact that Penguin was alive after he saw the man sink in the frigid water of the sea after being shot. In the meantime, Penguin managed to keep his temper in check and stopped himself from killing Nygma.

Since they both need to escape from the Court of Owls, the two kingpins will have no choice but to help each other out. They have to set aside their differences if they both want to live. The Court of Owls is not an easy opponent. The organization has demonstrated how powerful it could be just by kidnapping Nygma and Penguin, both influential people from the Gotham underworld.

Meanwhile, the promo shows Bruce (David Mazouz) finally returning to the city after his training with Temple Shaman (guest star Raymond J. Barry). In the clip, the old man is telling him that the time has come for him to know the truth. What kind of secret has he been keeping from Bruce?

Elsewhere, Alfred (Sean Pertwee) is fighting with Clone Bruce. The butler is angrily asking where his ward really is. The clone tells him that the boy is serving a greater prophecy. They duel.

The episode will also see Jim (Ben McKenzie) and Harvey (Donal Logue) discover a mysterious crystal owl that will allegedly reveal the darkest secrets of the city's underworld. This will put their lives in danger, as enemies big and small will come after them and will try to steal the crystal.

"Gotham" season 3 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.