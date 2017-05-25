'Gotham' Season 3 Episode 20 Spoilers: Alfred Hastens to Save Bruce From Temple Shaman

Alfred (Sean Pertwee) is worried about The Shaman's (guest star Raymond J. Barry) effect on Bruce (David Mazouz) in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

In the episode titled "Pretty Hate Machine," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the Wayne family butler will notice a huge change in his ward ever since he came back from training with The Shaman. Alfred is right to be worried, though, as Bruce appears to be completely under the old man's control. He is not the same boy who vowed to avenge his parents' murder. The Bruce that Alfred is seeing now is more aggressive, somewhat like a ticking time bomb.

The promo shows Bruce and The Shaman gazing out at the Gotham skyline, talking about the Court of Owls' plans to blow up the city. In one scene, young master Wayne is shown in a meeting with the mysterious organization. At the end of the trailer, viewers see that Bruce is holding the bomb controller. One push of the button and the city that he loves will disintegrate in front of his eyes. This should have worried Bruce, but interestingly, it looks like he wants it to happen. Has The Shaman's influence changed him for good?

Meanwhile, Jim (Ben McKenzie) must race against time to stop the Alice Tetch virus from spreading before it is too late. He knows he cannot do it alone. He needs help. Unfortunately, Lee (Morena Baccarin) does not trust him enough to join hands with him. She will try to stop The Court of Owls' plan but in her own way.

Jim and Lee are not the only ones concerned about the organization's evil scheme. The Gotham underworld is also in distress. The episode will see the most dangerous villains banding together to take down the group threatening to eradicate them all.

"Gotham" season 3 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.