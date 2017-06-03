'Gotham' Season 3 Finale Spoilers: Bruce Meets Ra's Al Ghul; Harley Quinn Arrives

Someone's destiny will be fulfilled in the upcoming finale of "Gotham" season 3.

FOXA promotional still for the "Gotham" season 3 finale

Titled "Heroes Rise: Destiny Calling/Heroes Rise: Heavydirtysoul," next week's episode will see a deadly virus put the lives of Gotham City residents in danger. As the search for a cure continues, Fish Mooney (guest star Jada Pinkett Smith), The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) and Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) will take advantage of the situation to execute their own plans.

Jim (Ben McKenzie) attempts to rekindle his romance with Lee (Morena Baccarin) while new alliances are formed. After meeting Ra's Al Ghul (guest star Alexander Siddig), Bruce (David Mazouz) completes his final task but later discovers he still can't move on from his past.

The promo from Fox opens with the Gotham Rail being consumed by flames. Two of Penguin's only allies against Nygma, Mr. Freeze (Nathan Darrow) and Firefly (Michelle Veintimilla), are seen fighting alongside Fish Mooney. With Lee, Jim and all the generally righteous citizens infected by the virus, the villains might be the only ones who could save Gotham.

Meanwhile, Ra's Al Ghul will not be the only character to make his debut in the finale. Mazouz was at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London when he confirmed that Harley Quinn will also be appearing in the next epispode. "She's going to be in the finale," the actor told Movie Pilot. "Stay tuned."

News of Harley's arrival was first announced by executive producer John Stevens in January. He previously told TV Guide that the famed villainess will possibly be introduced before the current season wraps up. "We might see [her] in Episode 22," Steven said.

In the DC comic books, Harley began as an up-and-coming psychiatrist known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel. She helped the Joker by working in Arkham Asylum, but he manipulated her to the point where she is obsessed with making him happy.