'Gotham' Season 3 Finale Spoilers: Ra's al Ghul Arrives

Bruce Wayne's (David Mazouz) biggest and most dangerous fight yet will soon come to an end in the highly anticipated two-hour "Gotham" season 3 finale.

(Photo: FOX)A promotional still for the "Gotham" season 3 finale.

With the warring forces involved in the clash, the story to be told will not fit in an hour. The finale will be divided in two episodes — "Destiny is Calling" and "Heavydirtysoul."

The "Gotham" season 3 finale is expected to bring Bruce closer to his providence — the one that fans have been reading about in books and watching in shows and movies.

The trailer for the episodes teased the arrival of a face familiar to comic book readers — Ra's al Ghul, the man who helped Bruce train and ultimately became his enemy.

At the end of the promo, an individual can be heard saying, "Join me, fulfill your destiny." It is believed that this has to be the head of the demon himself.

Alexander Siddig will play the role of Ra's al Ghul in the "Gotham" season 3 finale. Fans have been waiting and expecting his arrival and it looks like it is finally happening.

The entrance of Ra's Al Ghul would also mean that Bruce is closer than ever to becoming Batman, which has fans of the series excited seeing that "Gotham" has come so far.

Before Ra's Al Ghul joins the scene, however, Bruce will be dealing with the Court of Owls and the fact that Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith), The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) and Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) are cooking up schemes of their own.

The official description for the "Gotham" season 3 finale reads:

With the deadly virus spreading throughout the city, the search for the antidote continues, as Fish Mooney, The Riddler and Penguin reveal plans of their own. Bruce meets Ra's Al Ghul and completes his last task in order to fulfill his destiny, but realizes he can't let go of his past. Meanwhile, Gordon (Ben McKenzie) tries to win back Lee, and past alliances within Gotham City are broken, while new alliances are formed.

The "Gotham" season 3 finale, "Destiny is Calling" and "Heavydirtysoul, airs Monday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.