'Gotham' Season 3 Spoilers: Bruce Begins His Hero Journey in Season 3B

While an official announcement has not been made just yet, "Gotham" getting renewed for another season seems like a safe bet.

YouTube/Gotham Hero or foe? David Mazouz plays both Bruce Wayne and his doppelganger in “Gotham: Heroes Rise,” returning to FOX on Monday, April 24.

FOX's superhero origin series placed decently on a list recently published by Entertainment Weekly. The list counts down some of the broadcast shows that are still awaiting renewal from most to least likely to return for another season. And with "Gotham" placing at number 42, which is the highest of all yet-to-be-renewed FOX shows, it looks like Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie), Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) and the horde of villains now roaming in Gotham City will be sticking around for a fourth run.

A source speculates that should the series be renewed for a fourth season, it will then be focusing on Ra's Al Ghul, who will be joining the cast for season 3B and will be played by "Star Trek" and "Game of Thrones" alum, Alexander Siddig. This seems to be the direction that the season 3 finale will be taking the show to.

The upcoming second half of "Gotham" season 3 will be subtitled "Heroes Rise," as revealed in a teaser trailer released by FOX. It will be featuring the earliest steps that pre-Batman Bruce will be taking towards becoming the man and the hero that he is meant to be. The trailer also shows a glimpse of Bruce's doppelganger, who previously found his way to the Court of Owls. How will these people utilize Bruce's look-a-like and what challenges will this bring to the real Bruce's bid to become the hero that Gotham City needs?

Another trailer for the upcoming 15th episode of season 3 has also teased one other transformation in the form of The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith), one of Batman's more famous adversaries.

Smith reportedly told Screener at last year's San Diego Comic-Con that the brightness of The Riddler suit initially turned him off, because it was a far cry from the usually dark and subdued costumes used on the show. But when he put it on, it made him excited, because despite how it looked on the rack, the suit felt "so right" when he saw himself in it.

"Gotham: Heroes Rise" premieres on Monday, April 24 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.