'Gotham' Season 3 Spoilers, Plot: Ra's Al Ghul Ready to Torment Bruce

In an interview with Screener TV, executive producer Danny Cannon revealed that the upcoming episodes would see a catastrophic event rocking the very core of Gotham City. At the center of it all is an "ancient, mystic spiritual character," a villain unlike anything Bruce or Jim (Ben McKenzie) has ever faced. The iconic comic character, Ra's al Ghul, is arriving in the city, hell-bent on torturing young master Wayne. His mysterious connection to the Court of Owls is also expected to be cleared.

Cannon said that the season would continue to dwell on Bruce's journey to manhood and ultimately becoming Batman. Al Ghul's presence would have a huge effect on the boy's peace of mind. Mazouz added that his character would suffer a lot.

"[Ra's] has some involvement in taking Bruce on an incredibly instrumental journey in his transformation to becoming the man we all know he's going to be. They will mess with his mind, mess with his body, mess with everything — mess with his relationships, good and bad," Mazouz teased in the Screener TV interview.

Meanwhile, the new promo released for season 3B shows Bruce talking to a mysterious shaman (played by Raymond J. Barry). The latter is telling the boy that the time to become the Dark Knight is now, when the city needs a protector. Bruce has been training rigorously under Alfred (Sean Pertwee). Although he has shown marked improvement, he is by no means near the target standard. It looks like it will take a while before Bruce finally transforms to his famous alter ego.

It has been previously teased that Bruce's character would undergo a huge change. In the teaser, viewers caught a glimpse of a different Bruce. He looks cocky and supremely confident, very much unlike the sweet, lost boy the fans have come to know.

"Gotham" season 3 will return on Monday, April 24, at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.