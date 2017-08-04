'Gotham' Season 4 News: Alfred's Past Will Be Explored

When "Gotham" returns with a brand-new season, Alfred Pennyworth's (Sean Pertwee) shady past will be explored further.

Facebook/Gotham "Gotham" season 4 airs this September 21, a week ahead of the earlier announced September 28.

"Gotham's" take on Batman's butler and guardian depicts him as a highly skilled fighter, in both weapon and hand-to-hand combat, which can be attributed to his time in the military. Although that part of his past remains unclear, Alfred seems to be hiding something purposefully from Bruce Wayne. Perhaps it involves the jobs he carried out for the government.

At this year's Comic-Con International, which took place in San Diego late last month, Cinema Blend was able to extract a few details about the upcoming season from the "Gotham" star who plays Batman's right-hand man.

"I think you're going to find out indirectly about his past, and the person that he was. He's not proud." Pertwee continues, "He has more demons than Bruce has. And that's why that's why they've always inevitably sort of drawn together, and they find each other, and that relationship suffers as the young boy grows. Alfred tries to keep up with him, and he just can't."

When asked if Alfred's past will contribute to Bruce's life as a vigilante, the actor confirmed. Although he claimed to have little knowledge of the aspect, he said that who Alfred really is and why he is here will soon be answered on the next installment.

With that in mind, fans should also look forward to Bruce's transition into the masked vigilante, Batman. But the young billionaire will have to deal with a teenage angst before he can do so.

In his first attempts to save the citizens of Gotham, Bruce will not have the cape and the costume that he is known for. Instead, he will don some body armor and grappling hooks to carry out the job. According to exec John Stephen, it is more of "Batman: Year One but in a different setting."

"Gotham" season 4 premieres Sept. 21 on Fox.