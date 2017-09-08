'Gotham' Season 4 News: Bruce Emerges as a Threat; Scarecrow Stirs Chaos in Gotham

(Photo: Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX) Promotional photo for "Gotham" season 4.

Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) becomes a bigger threat to his enemies when "Gotham" returns for season 4.

In the upcoming installment, viewers will see the emergence of the criminal landscape for which the city of Gotham is best known. At the forefront of the fight against the most sinister villains are Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue). While the battle for normalcy continues, Bruce will rise as the city's new hero — taking charge to ensure the safety of Gotham.

Executive producer Danny Cannon recently caught up with TVLine and he teased that season 4 of the crime drama will focus on how Jim and the other established characters will respond to Bruce's coming of age.

"Somebody who until now has been seen as a wealthy child is now seen as the emerging threat he is," said the EP.

Meanwhile, Jim has to face new problems of his own. Aside from his personal issues, he will also be dealing with the arrival of new DC villains such as Professor Pyg (Michael Cerveris), Butch aka Solomon Grundy (Drew Powell), Toymaker and Scarecrow.

A new trailer for season 4 has been released, giving fans a preview of how the story will kick off as new threats cause chaos in Gotham. It seems that Scarecrow's arrival will pit Jim and Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) against each other as they attempt to stop the notorious serial killer. The clip also offers a glimpse at Scarecrow's full costume, which looks quite similar to the one in the comics.

"What scares you the most?" Scarecrow asks one of his victims toward the end of the teaser. He went on to say that he is going to "show Gotham what it means to fear." He means that literally, since his weapon of choice is the fear gas/toxin.

The fourth season of "Gotham" premieres Thursday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.