'Gotham' Season 4 Release Date, News: New Teaser Released; Show to Return This Fall

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX A promo image showing a scene of "Gotham," as the show returns for Season 4 on Thursday, September 28 on FOX.

"Gotham" raises the stakes for its fourth season run, as the showrunners of the series let out a trailer featuring Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) overlooking the turmoil that threatens to engulf Gotham City once again.

The DC Comics-based series will return to FOX for season 4 this fall, as new episodes follow Bruce Wayne as he progresses along his journey towards becoming Batman. Of course, the villains of Gotham City will not be letting the city rest easy while they're still around.

The Court of Owls will have some development time in the coming episodes of the show's fourth season run, aside from other stories devoted to the growth of the other villains. It seems it won't be just Bruce Wayne changing in the coming weeks of "Gotham."

Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) will finally embrace his role as the Riddler, complete with the iconic green suit and the penchant for speaking in riddles. Elsewhere, Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) is on the rise, and he will be well on his way towards being the Penguin.

Clues about the true identity of the Joker will also be revealed in this season of "Gotham," according to Den of Geek.

Bruce Wayne, in the middle of all these developments, won't let himself be left behind as he works to keep up with the crime wave threatening to take over the city. "Bruce really is taking on this vigilante persona and all the things that go along with that," Mazouz shared in an earlier interview with Comic Book.

"Whether it be creating another persona, a public persona, that's also definitely going to be a major part of Bruce's journey this year," the actor explained. "His relationship as this other person. Batman is coming. Absolutely," Mazouz added, hinting at a possible reveal of the caped crusader this coming season of "Gotham."

The video below shows the brief trailer of "Gotham" season 4, coming to FOX this fall.