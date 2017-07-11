'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Batman to be Introduced in New Season

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX A promo image for "Gotham," featured as the cover photo on the FOX series' official Facebook page.

Batman is coming to "Gotham," as the city's Dark Knight is confirmed to be coming in season 4. The "Gotham" star who plays the role of a young Bruce Wayne reveals more details ahead of the show's return on Sept. 28.

David Mazouz rejoins the cast of "Gotham" as the young billionaire orphan, and he is looking forward to his part, as he shared in an interview with Comic Book. He hints at developments that will come from the season finale of "Gotham" season 3, and how it leads the young Bruce Wayne down the path of being a vigilante.

"Bruce really is taking on this vigilante persona and all the things that go along with that," Mazouz shared.

"Whether it be creating another persona, a public persona, that's also definitely going to be a major part of Bruce's journey this year. His relationship as this other person. Batman is coming. Absolutely," he added, hinting at upcoming developments for "Gotham" season 4.

The synopsis for the fourth season has been revealed, and the stakes keep on mounting higher as the aftermath of the Tetch virus left the city vulnerable to the various villains remaining.

Even though the Court of Owls has been eliminated, Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and the police found themselves undermanned before the new threats emerging from beneath the crippled city.

Ra's al Ghul is still around, ready to pounce at the first opportunity to seize power in Gotham. Penguin is still waddling about as well, biding his time to regain his hold over the city. Bruce Wayne, meanwhile, prepares himself for his ultimate destiny.

How will Bruce Wayne set off in his development of the persona of Batman? Fans can find out when "Gotham" season 4 premieres in its new Thursday timeslot on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.