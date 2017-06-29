'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Butch 2.0 Will Be Back

Butch (Drew Powell) will come back an entirely new person in the next season of "Gotham."

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOXButch will return in the next season of "Gotham."

According to IB Times, Penguin's (Robin Lord Taylor) former right-hand man will be reborn as the villain Cyrus Gold, aka Solomon Grundy.

In the show's last installment, Butch was killed by Barbara (Erin Richards). It was only when his body was brought to the hospital that the doctors found out his true identity. Solomon Grundy was a zombie who was first introduced in 1944 via "All-American Comics" #61. There are several stories on how he made the change from man to undead, and one is that he was left in Gotham City's Slaughter Swamp to die.

Aside from Gold, another villain teased for season 3 is Scarecrow. Ben McKenzie, who plays Detective Jim Gordon in the series, has mentioned that he wanted the baddie to show up in the next installment.

Another name that has also cropped up is that of Bane's, but so far, there has been no confirmation on any of the characters' appearances.

Meanwhile, the title of the premiere episode has been revealed. Based on the spoilers, it is going to be about Penguin's return to power in the city underworld. The episode titled "Pax Penguina" will see the antagonist make his way to his throne after months of pretending he was dead.

Penguin's rise to power will not go well with Nygma (Cory Michael Smith). For a short time, he enjoyed the position as top dog. If not for the Court of Owls, he would still be king and he knew it. Nygma is expected to plan another coup to take down his former best friend. If he and Barbara succeeded before, they could do it again.

As for Bruce (David Mazouz), his transformation as the Dark Knight will soon come to an end. The last time he was seen, he was gazing at his beloved city, finally embracing his destiny as its protector.

"Gotham" season 4 will air on Sept. 28 on Fox.