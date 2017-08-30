'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers, Cast: Bruce Suits Up in New Promo, His Relationship With Selina to Be 'Very Different'

(Photo: FOX) A promotional still for the "Gotham" season 3 finale.

"Gotham" season 4 will see the first ever Batsuit that Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) will don. Fans can get a good look of it in a brand-new trailer.

As Bruce continues to tread the vigilante path, he will be doing some necessary upgrades along the way including putting on a suit, which, while a far cry from what fans are used to seeing, is still epic enough for fans who have been waiting for this very moment.

Bruce will look a lot different while fighting crime in "Gotham" season 4 and will even throw a cowl in there that fans will definitely go crazy for.

The promo for the new season also provided a glimpse of the gallery of baddies the future Batman will be taking on this year including the terrifying Scarecrow, who is the deranged former professor of psychology named Dr. Jonathan Crane, who plants fears in the minds of his adversaries through drugs.

Selina (Camren Bicondova) can also be seen doing what she does bes t— some serious butt-kicking in "Gotham" season 4.

Speaking of the Catwoman in the making, Mazouz spoke to TV Guide about his character's relationship with Selina in "Gotham" season 4, teasing that it is "going to crumble."

He added that they are never going to be "too innocent" again or will be the kids that fans saw having fun, throwing bagels at each other in Wayne Manor.

They're never going be able to go back to that place. I think it's more sweet than bitter because they're growing up and that's what happens when you grow up. They're becoming adults. They're becoming different people. Proto-Catwoman and Vigilante Bruce are going to have a very different relationship and it's going to look very similar to what fans know from other incarnations of this DC world.

"Gotham" season 4 premieres Thursday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.