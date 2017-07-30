'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Ed Nygma, Solomon Grundy to Form a Weird Team-Up

Facebook/Gotham "Gotham" season 4 airs this September 21, a week ahead of the earlier announced September 28.

While the season 3 finale of "Gotham" featured the shattering of some alliances of villains and heroes in the Batman universe, it has been revealed that the upcoming season of the series will create more dangerous team-ups that will further complicate things in the crime-ridden city.

In the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), "Gotham" executive producer and writer John Stephens revealed that the upcoming season 4 of the DC series on FOX will throw some unexpected characters into the mix. According to the executive producer, while "Gotham" is known for forming families, the upcoming season will be different from those that the series created in the past, at least even just for its composition, as it will be made up of "a very different Lee Tompkins (Morena Baccarin)," Ed Nygma (Cory Michael Smith), and Solomon Grundy/ Butch Gilzean (Drew Powell).

"When Butch becomes Solomon Grundy, he doesn't remember his former life, so when he runs into Ed Nygma, he doesn't remember that he wants to rip his head off. And Ed, who is suffering the effects of being frozen for three months, needs Grundy's help to get strong again. The three of them form this weird little family," Stephens said .

However, the unusual team-up of the aforementioned characters is not the only thing that fans of "Gotham" can look forward to in the upcoming season 4 run of the series. According to Stephens, Selina (Camren Bicondova) and Tabitha (Jessica Lucas) will finally be a tandem in "Gotham" season 4, with the latter mentoring the former in developing the skills that will later distinguish her as the DC hero-villain hybrid character.

"Those skills that you associate with grown-up Catwoman, we're going to see Tabitha start teaching her (Selina) at the beginning of this year," Stephens told TV Insider.

"Gotham" returns to FOX for its season 4 run beginning Sept. 21 at 8/9C.