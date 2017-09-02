'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Michael Cerveris To Play Crazy Professor Pyg

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

"Fringe" star Michael Cerveris has been tapped to portray one of the most bizarre DC Comics villain in "Gotham" season 4.

Cerveris will play the role of the schizophrenic crime boss named Lazlo Valentin in the series. But the character is more popularly known as Professor Pyg due to his preference of wearing pig masks.

According to the report, DC Comics describes Professor Pyg as the leader of a gang called the Circus of Strange who controls a small army known as the Dollotrons.

The show's executive producer Danny Cannon revealed how they managed to get Cerveris to sign up for the role. According to Cannon, he shared a strong friendship with the actor for a long while. "Michael is one of my best friends," Cannon stated. "He was in my film school graduation movie, when we were both amateurs. And now he's joining the fold as Professor Pyg."

Aside from his role in "Fringe," Cerveris is also known for his unforgettable role as the Demon Barber of Fleet Street in the Broadway edition of "Sweeney Todd."

Professor Pyg is expected to appear in a multi-episode arc in the show's upcoming season.

Meanwhile, fans of the series will see a major transformation in the young kids of "Gotham" when the series returns for season 4.

A report from TV Guide revealed that the young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) will be taking another leap to become the famous Capped Crusader, while his friend Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) will start looking more like the Catwoman that she is expected to be someday.

While it may still take a while before the young teenage characters embrace their adulthood, Mazouz reportedly said during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in early August that they might no longer return to their innocent friendship when the series returns.

FOX will air the premiere episode of "Gotham" season 4 on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. EDT.