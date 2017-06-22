'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Nygma Plans Revenge on Penguin

Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) will not go down quietly in the next season of "Gotham."

New details have been released about the upcoming premiere episode of the FOX series set to air this fall.

Based on the episode's title, "Pax Penguina," it looks like Penguin (Oswald Cobblepot) is ready to take back his old throne as top dog of the Gotham underworld in the new installment. According to spoilers, he will struggle in trying to lead a thoroughly disorganized group following the attack of The Court of Owls. The entire city is in shambles as a result of the virus outbreak and it is up to Penguin to rally the criminals into retaking control of their territory.

Amidst all this chaos is Nygma. The Riddler is still smarting over Penguin defeating him and finally getting his revenge. He could not have known that the man was still alive after he shot him on the deserted dock that rainy day. Nygma and Barbara (Erin Richards) were confident that Penguin was dead and that they had nothing to worry about until it was too late. Season 4 is expected to show Nygma in his desperate bid to take back the title of king of the underworld. There is no way he will let Penguin get away with this.

Meanwhile, Bruce's (David Mazouz) journey to becoming Batman is slowly coming to an end. During the previous finale, he was shown gazing out at the Gotham skyline, contemplating his destiny. He just kept a married couple from being murdered. Bruce felt bad for the little girl they had with them, as he knew what it felt like when his parents died, leaving him alone in the world.

Mazouz recently shared that his character is fairly ready to take on his new role as protector of the city.

"I don't know what's happening in Season 4 yet, I haven't had a script or talked to the writers about what's going to happen, but where I see it going is somewhere I've wanted to see it going for a very long time. You'll see what I mean. Bruce is going to be very busy taking on this new role that he assumes at the end of Season 3 and I think it'll be really cool," Mazouz said at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London.

"Gotham" season 4 will air this fall on Fox.