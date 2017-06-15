'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Penguin Retakes Position as Underworld Top Dog

Penguin (Oswald Cobblepot) is ready to take his place once again as the top dog of the city's underworld in the next season of "Gotham."

According to Comicbook, the title of the upcoming premiere episode, "Pax Penguina," hints that after taking down Nygma (Cory Michael Smith), Penguin will waste no time taking control of the bad guys in Gotham. He has the huge task of showing the other villains that he is back for good and that he will be able to lead them against the new set of threats that will try erase their presence in the city.

Previously, Nygma succeeded in taking over Penguin's place after a well-planned coup with Barbara (Erin Richards). Many thought Penguin was dead but it was revealed that he was not and was just biding his time to get revenge on his former friend. Penguin is expected to struggle though as the whole city is thrown in chaos due to the virus outbreak. The Court of Owls is a force to reckon with, and after Penguin's last encounter with its members, he knows he needs to be careful.

Meanwhile, season 4 is also expected to reveal if Bruce (David Mazouz) will finally become Batman. The last minutes of the finale showed the teenager looking at the Gotham skyline after saving a family of three. His visage somehow replicates the usual look of the Dark Knight as he watches over his beloved city in the movies and previous "Batman" series. Bruce's journey to becoming his superhero alter ego was ushered by Ra's al Ghul (Alexander Siddig), who showed up in Gotham with the League of Shadows.

According to spoilers, al Ghul will continue to influence Bruce in his future decisions. Mazouz said in an interview that they have yet to receive the script for season 4, but he expects Bruce's storyline to focus on his new role as protector of the city.

"I don't know what's happening in Season 4 yet, I haven't had a script or talked to the writers about what's going to happen, but where I see it going is somewhere I've wanted to see it going for a very long time. You'll see what I mean. Bruce is going to be very busy taking on this new role that he assumes at the end of Season 3 and I think it'll be really cool," Mazouz said at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London.

"Gotham" season 4 will air this fall on Fox.