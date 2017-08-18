'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Ra's al Ghul's Darkness to Consume Bruce

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Ra's al Ghul will be back in the next season of "Gotham."

Ra's al Ghul (Alexander Siddig) has very dark plans for Bruce (David Mazouz) in the upcoming season of "Gotham."

In a recent interview with TV Guide, Mazouz revealed that his character will be focusing on training to become the Batman. Fans will see Bruce devoting his time and energy in improving his skills in the first part of the new installment. Young Mr. Wayne, however, will not be alone in his quest. Ra's will be with him and it looks like he will have a negative effect on Bruce. Siddig revealed that his character will break the "last strand of innocence" on the teen, thus Bruce's journey to become the Dark Knight will definitely be full of struggles.

While Bruce is busy in his gradual transformation as Batman, the Gotham underworld will see the return of Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) as king. It has been teased that the villain is more than ready to take his place as the number one troublemaker in the city. Taylor revealed, though, that his character is not looking forward to seeing his former best friend again. After Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) escaped from captivity, Penguin is dreading the day they will come face to face.

"We know that Ed escapes and that is an extremely terrifying moment for Oswald because, again, Oswald when he's at his lowest its when he has no control," Taylor shared with ComicBook. "Nygma is the only person who could meet Oswald on his level in terms of intellect and cunning. Now that he cannot control him anymore it's terrifying and threatening to him."

Nygma will definitely want to get revenge on Penguin for ruining his plans for Gotham. The man dubbed as the Riddler is expected to return and will likely be more deranged than ever, as he attempts to control the city. It remains to be seen if he will want Penguin dead. Nygma previously had no problem killing his best friend. Unfortunately for him, Penguin lived to tell the tale and it has been downhill for the Riddler since.

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.