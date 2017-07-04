'Gotham' Star Donal Logue Still Looking for Missing Daughter

"Gotham" actor Donal Logue has sought the help of the public to find his sixteen-year-old daughter Jade, who has been missing since Monday.

YouTube/We Got This Covered "Gotham" star Donald Logue is still looking for his 16-year-old missing daughter.

Logue took to social media to ask for his daughter's return. Based on his messages, he seems to believe that his daughter has been abducted. Logue, who portrays Harvey Bullock in "Gotham," asked whoever may be with his daughter to "drop her off" so she will be reunited with her mother, Kasey, or with him. Desperate to see his daughter again, the actor is even willing to take his daughter back with "no questions asked."

"Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy," he wrote on Twitter. "The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI, and others involved. The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I'm sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could've anticipated."

Kasey also shared images of her daughter on social media, along with messages asking for her return.

Their friends in the industry have also shared or retweeted the posts they sent out. To name a few, Olivia Wilde, Stana Katic, and Mark Ruffalo all showed support for the family.

Logue's daughter was last seen in Brooklyn on Monday, June 26, around 2 p.m. at Barclays Center. She was wearing a lime green hoodie and a dark green military parka, as revealed by a tweet Logue sent last Tuesday which has been deleted.

Jade is transgender. She was born as Arlo Logue. She is one of the two children Logue had with ex-wife Kasey Smith.

Whoever may have information about Jade's disappearance may contact Detective Frank Liuzzi at 718 636 6547.