'Gran Turismo Sport' Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Console Announced for October Release

Facebook/GranTurismo 'Gran Turismo Sport' will be released on Oct. 17.

A new limited edition "Gran Turismo Sport" PlayStation 4 console is hitting Europe later this year along with the upcoming game.

Polyphony Digital President Kazunori Yamauchi announced the news via the European PlayStation Blog. The "Gran Turismo Sport" PlayStation 4 console will be released in Europe, the United Kingdom and Australasia in October.

The 1 TB console is decorated with an exclusive "Gran Turismo Sport" silver faceplate and the game's logo. A silver DualShock 4 wireless controller also comes with the console. The game's logo is featured on the controller's touchpad.

Fans who purchase the limited edition "Gran Turismo Sport" PlayStation 4 console will also get a Day 1 edition of the highly anticipated game. It comes with $250,000 worth of in-game credits and livery stickers packs. Apart from that, fans who get the console will also receive a chrome racing helmet in the game and 60 PlayStation 4 avatars.

Those who want to purchase another controller can do so, as a standalone limited edition DualShock 4 will also be available. There will also be a DualShock 4 version that will be bundled with a "Gran Turismo Sport" standard copy. Pricing may differ per retailer.

A video announcement has also been uploaded by the PlayStation EU channel on YouTube, and it showcases the sleek console, as well as footage from the game itself.

"Gran Turismo" fans are definitely excited about the latest iteration of the game. PlayStation recently revealed gameplay footage from "Gran Turismo Sport" at the ongoing Gamescom 2017. The video found the racecars going at full speed at the Nürburgring motorsports complex in Germany. The footage was also set at night, which made the car lights stand out significantly. Both first-person and third-person points of view were shown.

Fans only have a little over a month of waiting left before "Gran Turismo Sport" arrives in store shelves on Oct. 17. Not long after that, the limited edition "Gran Turismo Sport" PlayStation 4 console will drop on Oct. 18.

Watch the Gamescom 2017 gameplay video below: