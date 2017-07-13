'Gran Turismo Sport' News: Closed Beta Ending This Weekend

Closed beta testing for "Grand Turismo Sport" will close its doors this weekend. The news comes after Japanese players spotted a post from an official, private "GT Sport" beta forum announcing the end of the CBT.

"Gran Turismo" official website "Gran Turismo Sport" arrives exclusively on the PS4 and PS4 Pro within 2017.

According to the said post, the beta will end this Sunday, July 16 at 11 p.m. JST/10 a.m. EDT. The Twitter user who posted the news is unsure, however, if the time stated in the forum was the official time the beta will end or the time when developer Polyphony Digital and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment will announce the title's official release date.

The beta was launched on March 17 for select users in the United States and Europe. Porsche automobiles were added a month later on April 11, marking the first time that the brand was featured in a "Gran Turismo" title.

There is still a possibility that "Gran Turismo Sport" will get another beta this August. Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi said last month that he was thinking of putting up another beta and unlike its predecessors, it will come with all the game's features. Essentially, it would be the dress rehearsal for the main game.

Yamauchi also shot down the proposal for a public beta due to the fact that millions of players would rush to play it. This would, in turn, flood their servers and raise costs. Not to mention it would destroy the hype that has been building up since the game was announced.

So, for those who received an invite as well as those who aren't quite finished enjoying the CBT, there are still a few more days left before it ends. Sony has yet to release a concrete release date but it will probably be around September to December.

For now, Sony and Polyphony Digital are intent on polishing "Gran Turismo Sport" prior to it being released.