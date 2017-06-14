'Gran Turismo Sport' Release Date for PlayStation 4 News: Sony Announces Fall Launch

Ahead of the Electronic Entrrtainment Expo (E3) showcase on Monday night, Sony announced that "Gran Turismo Sport" will finally be out this year.

Facebook/GranTurismoA promotional image for "Gran Turismo Sport"

The upcoming game was supposed to be released in November last year, but Kazunori Yamauchi, the game's creator, reportedly did not want to rush the development of the game and compromise its quality. But at long last, fans of the racing game have only a few months left to wait for "Gran Turismo Sport" to hit the latest PlayStation console.

However, it is said that the gameplay will be different from its predecessors. According to The Drive, game developer Polyphony Digital has taken a different route this time, reducing the number of vehicle models to just around 140 and focusing on real-world online races.

If there is one thing that the "Gran Turismo" franchise has remained consistent with, based on the experiences of those who were able to play the upcoming game during E3, it is the game's visuals.

IGN's comics editor, Joshua Yehl, was able to test it at this year's E3 with several other journalists in race car pods. According to his first impression of the "Gran Turismo Sport" gameplay, "the gorgeous visuals and responsive gameplay that GT has made its name on shone through."

The game will run in 4K, HDR, and 60 fps when it is released later this year. It is said to have virtual reality (VR) support, plenty of game modes, as well as 15 locations and 27 various layouts at the start of the game.

Polyphony has been teasing the fans with "Gran Turismo Sport" promotional videos since last year. A new trailer has just been released this week and it shows the different locations, tracks, and vehicles in the game, along with new theme music.

"Gran Turismo Sport" is currently in the final stages of development and is scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro this fall.