'Gran Turismo Sport' Rumors: Exact Release Date May Already Be Known, Reportedly Set In November

"Gran Turismo Sport" is expected to be made available this year, and a new rumor may have given fans the exact release date of this title.

The exact release date in question reportedly came from the latest issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK, WCCF Tech reported.

Apparently, the magazine indicated that the next installment of the "Gran Turismo" series will be released on Nov. 16.

Developers have previously confirmed a fall 2017 release for this particular game, so Nov. 16 remains a possibility even when taking that into account.

Still, Nov. 16 has not been officially announced as the upcoming game's true release date, so fans may want to hold off on making plans, though it is worth noting that the magazine has done this before.

The aforementioned website even cited an instance wherein the magazine listed a release date for the PlayStation 4 version of "Shadow Warrior 2" before anything specific was officially determined. The release date listed by the magazine ended up being off by just a few days.

It is certainly possible that the same thing has happened again with "Gran Turismo Sport."

While fans wait to hear more about exactly when the next "Gran Turismo" game will be made available, they can use that time to learn more about its features.

There are real cars that will be present in the game that have been "recreated in remarkable detail, from the internal structure of the headlights to the gaps between the body panels and the stitching of the seats."

Players can also expect to see 19 tracks in the game, including new ones such as the Dirt Course, the Northern Isle Speedway and the Tokyo Expressway.

Racing fans should be able to hear more about these cars and tracks soon enough and they may also learn when "Gran Turismo Sport" will be officially released sooner rather than later.