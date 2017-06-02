'Grand Theft Auto 5' DLC Update: Gunrunning to Include Massive Mobile Operations Centers

Just a couple of days ago, developer Rockstar Games revealed that a new downloadable content (DLC) was coming to "Grand Theft Auto V." During the announcement, nothing significant was revealed about the new content. This time around, though, some details have finally surfaced.

YouTube/Rockstar Games A new DLC is slated to arrive to "Grand Theft Auto V" this month, and it is called Gunrunning.

The upcoming "Grand Theft Auto V" DLC is called Gunrunning, and to give fans a look-see, the studio was generous enough to release some screenshots. Obviously, this only teased the community more, as the images interestingly hint at a good number of new features. Add to this a supposed super villain mobile headquarters.

GTA 5 Cheats reported that a good number of new vehicles will be added to the game. These are called "Massive Mobile Operations Centers," which, in one way or another, seem to be the most impressive addition. These will set players up in a secret lair of some sort, situated in an abandoned bunker. Here, players will be given the chance to develop brand-new military tech.

The publication suggested that this vehicle in "Grand Theft Auto V" can be likened to a heavily armored semi-truck, only with a trailer in tow. In here, players can see a mini HQ. Interestingly, this kind of setup has long been rumored in the community. But of course, since they remained unofficial, they were taken with a grain of salt.

A well-known "Grand Theft Auto V" leaker by the name of Yan2295 also had the same idea about this mysterious vehicle. In a thread in the popular GTAForums, he talked about all of the possibilities for this vehicle. There were even theories about an aircraft carrier, alongside a Titan plane in a cargo bay equipped with a robust command center.

The highly anticipated Gunrunning DLC is still without an official release date. However, there are those believe that Rockstar might unleash it sometime this month, particularly on June 13. With the rumored date nearing, players can expect an announcement from the studio sooner or later.