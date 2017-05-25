'Grand Theft Auto 5' News: Game Reaches New Milestone, Ships 80 Million Units

Since the release of "Grand Theft Auto V" in 2013, Rockstar Games has acquired enormous sales year after year. This success continues today, as evidenced by a new milestone the game achieved. Well, here is everything about it in a nutshell.

YouTube/Rockstar Games "Grand Theft Auto V" continues to excel in the video game industry.

During its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 report, Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive revealed that "Grand Theft Auto V" has managed to ship over 80 million units in its lifetime, as reported by VG247. This is quite a boost, considering the 75 million sales figure announced during the company's third-quarter earnings report back in February. This only goes to show that the popularity of the crime-themed game has never faded.

The term the company dropped during the aforementioned meeting was "sold-in." This means that the game's copies were sold to retailers, not sold to the customers. The firm's CEO Strauss Zelnick iterated that the game "continues to attract and delight" new fans, especially after the installed base of both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 grew further.

GameSpot reports that the milestone "Grand Theft Auto V" recently reached went beyond the expectations of Take-Two. It even outperformed all the expectations they had for every period or quarter. Given such momentum and achievement, it is not really a wonder if Rockstar is set to release more updates in the future.

Zelnick even went on to dub "Grand Theft Auto V" as the "standard bearer for creative excellence" in the video game industry. He also revealed that 75 percent of the total sales were from physical sales, while 25 percent of it is from digital. The figures that title achieved reportedly helped in boosting share prices to almost eight percent, something that is timely considering the stock price dive experienced following the delay of "Red Dead Redemption 2."