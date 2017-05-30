'Grand Theft Auto 5' News: Rockstar to Release Gunrunning Update in June

Rockstar recently released a new set of bonuses and discounts for its crime-themed title, "Grand Theft Auto V." It is believed that this is Rockstar Games' way of preparing the community for the highly anticipated Gunrunning update. Although its release date remains a mystery, it is expected to arrive next month.

YouTube/Rockstar Games The "Gunrunning" update for "Gand Theft Auto V" is set to be released by Rockstar Games this June.

According to GTA 5 Cheats, the new bonuses and discounts in "Grand Theft Auto V" are set to run until Monday, June 12. There are double rewards for Special Vehicles missions that players can take advantage of. These also allow players to purchase said vehicles at a much cheaper price.

Also, the studio has introduced an additional profit of 25 percent from all deliveries concerning Biker Businesses and Special Cargo. The latter, in particular, is something that should interest CEO players because it allows them to stack their pockets in preparation for the forthcoming update. This is definitely a huge treat considering the fact that these deliveries, in one way or another, are quite lucrative.

It is believed that these bonuses and discounts are a means for "Grand Theft Auto V" players to boost their way to the Gunrunning update. Though there's no official release date, there are those who believe that Rockstar might unleash it on June 13, just a day after the new bonuses and discounts end.

The Inquirer noted that the video game company will soon release significant details about the aforementioned update in the coming days. After all, it is bound to arrive to the game next month. From there, players might fully understand the "specific business and research opportunities" they will be introduced to.

Lastly, the Gunrunning update for "Grand Theft Auto V" is expected to offer new upgrades for weapons. There will also be new options for customizations, all of which can be utilized by players according to their preferences. Next month is definitely a huge one for the community.