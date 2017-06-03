'Grand Theft Auto 5' Update: Take-Two Says More Microtransactions Could Arrive

In the "Grand Theft Auto V" community, among the most controversial topics are microtransactions. It holds true that these are one of the ways for Rockstar Games to earn a profit, but some are simply not happy about it. Apparently, though, the people at Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, are looking to introduce more of these in the game.

According to GameZone, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick weighed in on the controversial topic during the Cowen & Company media conference earlier this week. He explained that unlike other publishers, they do not really rely on microtransactions. However, they will not deny the opportunities they can acquire from these.

Zelnick further iterated that they cannot just "give stuff away for free," as this does not reflect a sensible business model. Nevertheless, he promised that they will not purposely flood the game with things that optimize monetization. The executive went to say that if they do, consumers will notice and this is simply bad business.

In "Grand Theft Auto V," microtransactions allow players to purchase Shark Cards, as reported by PVPLive. These entails using real-life money to spend on various items and vehicles. This is, of course, if players to not intend on spending a lot of time to earn in-game currency. This is Rockstar's way of making things easier in terms of progressing.

So far, though, microtransactions have never been that big of an issue in "Grand Theft Auto V." Players like the way Rockstar and Take-Two have handled it over the course of time. But of course, one cannot simply help but think of all the possibilities, as this has been an ongoing issue for other games. Based on Zelnick's statements, however, it is safe to say that microtransactions will not really be a burden — at least for the time being.