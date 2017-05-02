'Grand Theft Auto 6' Release Date Rumors: Game to Possibly Launch in 2018

With the continuing success of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, there's every reason for Rockstar Games to release the highly anticipated next iteration of the game. After all, the company has just wrapped up the development of "Red Dead Redemption 2," and it's not too early to start working on the game given the massive scope that the developer reportedly hopes to cover in the next title. However, when will "Grand Theft Auto 6" be released?

Facebook/rockstargamesA Promotional photo for "Grand Theft Auto 5" on their official Facebook page.

Rockstar Games has not even released a statement about the existence of a "Grand Theft Auto 6" in their production pipeline, so it's just appropriate that details on the next "Grand Theft Auto" game are few to nonexistent. The fact, however, has not stopped the tide of speculation for the possible release date of the game, as iTech Post wrote down the more plausible theories.

Rockstar has been pretty much on time with their game releases, and the company has been observed to closely follow a regular timeline. This consistency has led many to believe that this quality of Rockstar will be applicable to the new "Grand Theft Auto" game as well.

"Grand Theft Auto 4" was released in 2008, and the game was followed by the smash hit "Grand Theft Auto 5" in 2013. Given that this five-year interval could remain consistent for the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, then it is possible that the next game will come out in 2018.

A rumor has been intercepted by Neurogadget late last year, noting that Take-Two has commented that Rockstar is working on a new project, which could be "Grand Theft Auto 6." It could be something else entirely, but the game company would not give even the slightest hint.

Even then, the common consensus among the current theories is that the company will remain consistent with the five-year interval. However, if the game is set to be released in 2018, when could gamers possibly start hearing news of the upcoming game ahead of its launch?

A likely event will be the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), which has played host to a few announcements by Rockstar and Take-Two in the past. "Grand Theft Auto" fans can stay tuned as new information gets out.