'Grand Theft Auto Online' News: 'Gunrunning' Update Adds Bunkers and New Cars

"Grand Theft Auto Online" gets a new update, "Gunrunning," which will bring bunkers, new cars, and other new features in the game.

Rockstar Games"Gunrunning" is the newest update to Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto Online."

"Gunrunning" is the newest update to "Grand Theft Auto Online" coming on Tuesday, June 13. According to the Rockstar Games' official website, the new update will feature manufacturing of firearms and distribution of illegal weapons in San Andreas in "Grand Theft Auto Online."

Aside from manufacturing and distributing illegal firearms, "Gunrunning" will also add bunkers in the game that will become an essential hub for every player in "Grand Theft Auto Online." The bunkers will enable ambitious players in "Gunrunning" to store several items and run operations that will help them upgrade their vehicles, according to Gamerant.

One significant use of the bunker is to make it an avenue for a Mobile Operations Center – a complex vehicle that can include sleeping quarters and weaponry – that gives players an advantage over their opponents.

Aside from the multipurpose bunkers, "Gunrunning" will also introduce a brand new set of cars called Weaponized Vehicles, which "Grand Theft Auto Online" can collect and customize to their advantage.

With a collection of vehicles, players can create their own fleet that can secure the perimeter of their base and bunkers. These vehicles can also carry a set of weapons, such as a mobile anti-aircraft carrier, which will make sure to clear any airborne threats.

Players also have the choice to utilize a Weaponized Vehicle just for safe transportation.

The "Gunrunning" update not only includes new gadets and cars, it also comes with a bunker stuff that will help players further utilize use of their new bunkers. The bunker staff can conduct research from unlocking a variety of upgrades, which include enhancements for Weaponized Vehicles, Mobile Operations Center, and even personal weapon modifications.

"Grand Theft Auto Online" is available through "Grand Theft Auto 5" on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.