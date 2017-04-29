'Gravity Rush 2' News: 'Nier: Automata' Costume DLC Coming This May

Project Siren and Platinum Games are teaming up for an exciting downloadable content (DLC) crossover between "Nier: Automata" and "Gravity Rush 2."

(Photo: Project Siren/Platinum Games)"Gravity Rush 2" protagonist Kat donning the outfit of 2B from "Nier: Automata."

There is a new expansion coming to "Gravity Rush 2" that will give players the chance to have Kat sport the gothic getup of 2B from "Nier: Automata."

Sony made the announcement on Twitter by sharing a photo of the Hekseville superhero donning her "interesting" new clothes.

A version of the outfit that comes with a blindfold will be included in the DLC as well as another one without the accessory. Whichever iteration "Gravity Rush 2" players choose, they will certainly be able to rock 2B's look with it.

Eurogamer believes that 2B's costume and Kat are simply a match made in heaven as the outfit looks good on the former queen — almost like it was made for the character.

The DLC, which comes as a free update for "Gravity Rush 2," was already released in Japan on April 27 while fans in North America will have to wait until Friday, May 5, to be able to grab it.

This is not the only crossover DLC from Platinum Games though. The company has also joined forces with Square Enix to feature the latter's president and CEO Yosuke Matsuda in a boss battle in an upcoming DLC for "Nier: Automata."

Platinum Games president and CEO Kenichi Sato will also be included in the same boss battle. This means that players will be able to take on the real-life big bosses in-game and as they would expect, it looks like they will be tough to beat too.

Before the "Nier: Automata" DLC, the only expansion that "Gravity Rush 2" received so far is "Another Story the Ark of Time – Raven's Choice."

It features a DLC centered on side character Raven. It was released by Sony to recompense for the delay of the game.