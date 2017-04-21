'Gravity Rush 2' News, Updates: 'NieR: Automata' Collaboration Costume Arrives Within the Month

Japan Studio's adrenaline-filled action role-playing game "Gravity Rush 2" may have launched months ago, but it is not showing any signs of slowing down. To keep players invested, a surprise crossover outfit will be donned by Gravity Queen Kat, and it comes from another acclaimed game.

(Photo: PlayStation) Kat will be wearing YoRHa 2B's costume from "NieR: Automata."

During a "NieR: Automata" live stream, its protagonist YoRHa 2B's costume is going to be available for Kat, allowing her to also display exclusive emotes while wearing it. At 1:03:43, one can see exactly how Kat would look like, wherein the player will have the option to put on 2B's visor or not.

As far as the downloadable content (DLC) outfit's release is concerned, Dual Shockers has learned that it will be available in Japan sometime in April. There is no definite date yet, however, in western PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles, but that is going to be something fans will be watching out for.

This isn't the only downloadable content that "Gravity Rush 2" had since its release. One can recall that a free DLC story dubbed "The Ark of Time – Raven's Choice" was made available last March 21. In this added content, the player takes on the role of Raven as she tries to save the orphans near the end of the original "Gravity Rush."

On the other hand, this is not the first time that "NieR: Automata" collaborated with other games. During the Jump Festa 2017 held in Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan last Dec.17 and 18, Square Enix unveiled a trailer in which 2B uses the Cypress Stick from "Dragon Quest" and the Engine Blade from "Final Fantasy XV."

Observing these trends, doing crossovers and collaborations are great ways to promote two games at the same time. Both "NieR: Automata" and "Gravity Rush 2" have loyal fan bases behind them, and so merging them and creating something born of that union is a welcome addition.