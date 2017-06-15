'Great British Baking Show' Season 4 News: 12 New Bakers Compete in Front of Original Judges for the Last Time

A new batch of amateur bakers will be introduced in "The Great British Baking Show" season 4 starting Friday, June 16.

facebook/greatbritishbakeoff The original hosts of "The Great British Baking Show" will be back for the show's fourth season.

The British baking reality competition that managed to capture the hearts of the U.S. audience after being aired on Netflix will be back this week. It aims to showcase the different culinary challenges that all 12 unprofessional bakers had to face to be hailed as the Star Baker for the week, and ultimately, the winner of the season.

However, this will be the last time that all four judges — Sue Perkins, Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood and Mel Giedroyc — will be together in the show due to the impending network change. After the upcoming season that will be aired on PBS, "The Great British Baking Show" will have to move from BBC to its rival network, Channel 4.

This means that Berry, Perkins and Giedroyc will no longer be a part of the show once it makes the big network move.

In an interview with BBC last year, Berry revealed that as much as she wanted to still be a part of the show, she decided to let it go out of loyalty to the network. However, she believed that it was "just sad for the audience who may not be ready for change."

However, Hollywood revealed that he will stay in the baking reality show wherever it goes.

"It's been a huge part of my life in the past few years and I just couldn't turn my back on all that," he stated.

According to another report, Hollywood will be joined by a new set of hosts, including Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding in the upcoming installment of baking series.

The competition for season 4 of "The Great British Baking Show" is expected to be as tough as the show's previous seasons.