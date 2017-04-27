'Great News' Season 1 Episodes 3, 4 Spoilers: 'Days of Our Lives' Cast to Guest Star in New Workplace Comedy

At first it may seem like a strange idea to have one's own mother work as an intern in the same company, but local news producer Katie (Briga Heelan) and her mother Carol (Andrea Martin) find a way to make it work in NBC's newest workplace comedy series, "Great News."

Facebook/NBCGreatNews Promotional banner for NBC’s new workplace comedy series “Great News.”

The double-episode premiere has reportedly set the series up for a promising first season run when both episodes won their timeslots in the 18-49 demographic. The series is written and created by Tracey Wigfield and co-executive produced with Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and David Miner.

"Great News" has a simple enough premise, chronicling the life of a local news producer who suddenly finds herself dealing with a new intern: her mother.

Katie might not have warmed up to the idea right away, but Carol's naturally encouraging nature and honest dealings with the people at work, especially with the moody veteran news anchor Chuck (John Michael Higgins), has won her not only the internship but also Katie's confidence that her mother can successfully achieve her long-time dream of having a career in television production.

In the double-episode follow-up, news program "The Breakdown" will suffer a huge setback when main anchor Chuck has to miss work for the first time in his entire career. Chuck needs to have cataract surgery, and Carol, being a dutiful intern, goes off to take care of him. This leaves Greg (Adam Campbell) at a precarious position, where he is forced to say yes to everyone's "great ideas for the show," for fear of being branded the bad guy in place of Chuck. The resulting confusion brings "The Breakdown" into complete chaos. Will they be able to fix things in time for the program's scheduled airing?

Meanwhile, the second episode will put Katie's supposedly secret relationship with war reporter Trip (Tommy Dewey) out in the open after Carol resorts to using a plan she stole right off an episode of "Days of Our Lives." The episode will also be bringing in Deirdre Hall, Lauren Koslow and Martha Madison from "Days of Our Lives" as guest stars.

"Great News" episodes 3 and 4 will air back-to-back on Tuesday, May 2 starting at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC. Watch the official trailer for the series below.