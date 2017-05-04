'Great News' Season 1 Episodes 5 and 6 Spoilers: 'The Breakdown' Crew Gets Snowed in; Katie Becomes a Field Reporter?

One can't underestimate the power of a mother's prayer in the upcoming back-to-back episodes of "Great News."

When a staff karaoke night she organized failed to attract the attendance of her co-workers, Carol (Andrea Martin) is convinced that everyone at "The Breakdown" newsroom needs to have some quality office bonding time. And when executive producer Greg (Adam Campbell) refuses to help her out, she turns to God for some divine intervention.

According to the official synopsis for episode 5 titled "Snowmageddon of the Century," the divine intervention God sends as an answer to Carol's prayers came in the form of a snowstorm that paralyzes the entire city and consequently traps the entire crew of "The Breakdown" inside the office building overnight.

It must be due to the unexpected storm or a bit of cabin sickness that Chuck (John Michael Higgins) suddenly takes an interest in working with Katie (Briga Heelan). Portia (Nicole Ritchie), on the other hand, tries to convince Katie that Chuck's intention is romantic. It's a good thing that Carol has the perfect plan to save the day, and that is to break into the adjacent offices of their competitor — "Morning Wined Up with Kelly and Mary Kelly" — and steal all of the morning show's wine.

Meanwhile, on episode 6 titled "Serial Arsonist," Katie becomes a substitute field reporter for "The Breakdown" when the former field reporter was exposed as an arsonist. This delights Carol to no end, who will, in turn, embrace the role of stage mom wholeheartedly. However, Katie's personal ambitions lie somewhere else, and she will have to eventually decide whether to try and make her mother happy or go back to what she knows she does best.

On the other hand, Chuck becomes so jealous of Portia's many artistic pursuits that he attempts to compose a new theme song for their news show. Whether or not he succeeds in composing something decent may be less important than who will actually have the guts to honestly review his songwriting ability.

"Great News" season 1 episodes 5 and 6 will air back-to-back on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.