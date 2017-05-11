'Great News' Season 1 Episodes 7 and 8 Spoilers: Carol and Katie's Curiosities Are Tested in Upcoming Back-to-Back Episodes

Carol (Andrea Martin) and Katie (Briga Heelan) will get a little too close to a couple of their co-workers' private lives in the next episode of "Great News."

Facebook/NBCGreatNewsA screenshot of mother and daughter, Carol (Andrea Martin) and Katie (Briga Heelan) from NBC’s new workplace comedy series “Great News.”

The official synopsis for the upcoming seventh episode reveals that mother and daughter will find themselves caught in the private affairs of Chuck (John Michael Higgins) and Portia (Nicole Richie), the usually-at-odds main anchors of the news program, "The Breakdown."

Carol, for her part, will be asked by Chuck to wait for the cable guy at his townhouse — a simple enough task that the dutiful intern will excitedly take on. But Chuck, wanting to test the depth of Carol's diligence over the extent of her curiosity, will leave behind an ominous warning. And if the episode title "The Red Door" is anything to go by, Carol will most likely be forbidden to enter a particular room.

Will Carol's curiosity end up getting the better of her? And if it does, what will she find behind the alleged red door?

Meanwhile, when Portia's phone gets hacked, Katie will find herself struggling against her own curious urge to read her co-workers' private emails.

How will Carol and Katie measure up to these tests to their characters, and how will their reactions change whatever connection they have managed to forge with Chuck and Portia?

On the other hand, the subsequent eighth episode titled "Celebrity Hacking Scandal" will once again find Chuck and Portia engaging in a major disagreement, while Katie goes behind Greg's (Adam Campbell) back to try and crack a big story regarding a celebrity phone hacking ring on her own.

Also, with Katie out on the field, Carol gets up to the task of producing a story on her favorite phone game called "Biscuit Blitz."

"Great News" came from the creative mind of Tracey Wigfield and is executively produced by her fellow "30 Rock" alums Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jack Burditt, and David Miner. New back-to-back episodes are aired every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.