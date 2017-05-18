'Great News' Season 1 Episodes 9 and 10 Spoilers: The Wendelsons Fight to Stay in the Game in Back-to-Back Season Finale

The Wendelsons are under a lot of pressure in the upcoming back-to-back season finale of NBC's hit new workplace comedy series "Great News."

Facebook/NBCGreatNewsPromotional banner for NBC’s new workplace comedy series “Great News.”

In the first half hour, Carol (Andrea Martin) is plunged back into the academic side of her ambitions when the time to take the midterm rolls around. It is especially crucial that she does her best and pass the upcoming test in order to keep her internship. But as much as Katie (Briga Heelan) would like to help her mom out, she still has the hacking story from the previous episodes to crack. Which task will Katie choose to focus on: helping her mom pass the midterm or carrying on with her own personal advancement?

The episode titled "Carol Has a Bully" will also bring Greg's (Adam Campbell) wealthy estranged grandmother (Christina Pickles) into the mix. According to the official synopsis, veteran news anchor Chuck (John Michael Higgins) may have finally met his match. Although his first impression of Greg's grandmother is very unbecoming, he will almost immediately fall in love with her all the same.

Moreover, it seems that Pickles will be staying on for a while, as shown in the promotional images for the subsequent episode titled "Carol's Eleven." The images also hint at Greg landing himself in the hospital after succumbing to the pressures of his conflicting loyalties to his family, his co-workers, and his own conscience. What kind of complicated relationship does Greg have with his grandmother? And what kind of pressure will she be putting on him that he ends up in a hospital bed?

Episode 10 will also feature Katie making a significant discovery on the hacking story she's been chasing. She will then come up with a scheme to try and get the story out with help from her mother and the rest of the "The Breakdown" staff.

It's going to be one eventful finale night, and the Wendelsons' very career in television may be on the line. Will they make it through to the upcoming second season?

The back-to-back finale episodes of "Great News" season 1 will air on Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. The series will be back on NBC next season on a new Thursday timeslot at 8:30 p.m. EDT.