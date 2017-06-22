'Great News' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Hit Comedy Series Returns in September With More Workplace Laughs and Mother–Daughter Moments

NBC has just announced a premiere date for the second season of its hit workplace comedy series "Great News." But can Katie (Briga Heelan), Carol (Andrea Martin), and the rest of the "The Breakdown" staff live up to the success of their first season?

The second season of NBC's hit workplace comedy "Great News" premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Created by Tracey Wigfield, and inspired by her own relationship with her mother, the series features the everyday struggles of a television news producer, Katie, to come up with a worthy story that will get picked up and thus put her name on the fictional news program, "The Breakdown." And as if this isn't enough of a challenge yet, she suddenly finds herself having to deal with her mother, who has decided to go after her own dream of working in television production and has applied as an intern in Katie's company.

Although it seemed like an awkward situation at first, Katie eventually warmed up to the idea of having her mother around. Now that they and the rest of the "The Breakdown" staff have survived a potentially career-ending brush up with Greg's grandmother, Mildred (Christina Pickles), who also happens to be the no-nonsense network owner responsible for a widespread celebrity hack, what changes can fans expect when the series returns for its second season?

Will Katie be rewarded with a promotion for having cracked the celebrity hack mystery? Will Carol finally be able to pass her midterms the second time around? Will news anchors Chuck (John Michael Higgins) and Portia (Nicole Richie) be in a better working relationship? Speaking of relationships, will Greg (Adam Campbell) and Katie follow up on the tiny sparks of romantic possibilities that seemed to have hounded them in the latter part of the first season?

Whatever happens, though, fans of the show know there's always going to be one constant — Carol and Katie's deep, inspiring, though at times kooky, mother–daughter relationship.

In an interview conducted during a visit to The Times' video studio, Martin described her on-screen daughter's love as "unequivocal."

"Even though she talked about her mom's idiosyncrasies and talked about her mom's over-involvement and how much she was a cheerleader for her daughter, and how much she loved being involved in show business, it was really out of respect, generosity, and love," Martin said.

"Great News" season 2 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.