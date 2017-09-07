'Great News' Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers: Tina Fey's Character to Give 'The Breakdown' a Makeover

Facebook/Great News Tina Fey's Diana St. Tropez character in "Great News" will give "The Breakdown" a major makeover beginning its season 2 episode 1.

"Great News" season 2 does not have some great news for its characters who are not open to changes — a new boss will be introduced to the comedy series' own news program.

The synopsis for "Great News" season 2 episode 1 is finally out, and it has revealed that the NBC comedy's featured news program, "The Breakdown," is heading towards some major changes, thanks to its new boss Diana St. Tropez (Tina Fey). According to reports, Diana St. Tropez feels that the show is outdated, hence, she wants to overhaul "The Breakdown" to make it more in sync with the viewers of the 21st century.

It has been revealed that one of the changes that Diana St. Tropez plans to introduce to "The Breakdown" is a panel segment to be composed of screaming experts. This, reportedly, will not sit well with Chuck (John Michael Higgins) as he will have a hard time adjusting to it.

While Diana St. Tropez's arrival to "The Breakdown" and the changes that she wants to introduce to the show will not fall in the good graces of Chuck and most of the news program's staffers, the same thing cannot be said about Katie (Briga Heelan) as the new boss' strong and professional personality appeals to her. Nonetheless, Carol (Andrea Martin), Katie's mother, can't help but worry how Diana St. Tropez will influence her daughter.

It has been learned, though, that it will not only be Diana St. Tropez who will lobby for the changes on "The Breakdown." According to "Great News" series creator Tracey Wigfield, who also plays the role of Beth, a meteorologist in the series, Greg (Adam Campbell) will also be excited about Diana St. Tropez's entry to the news program, simply because the new boss bought him a new clipboard.

Will Diana St. Tropez's changes to "The Breakdown" be carried out the entire season despite the majority of the staffers being against it? What influences will the new boss have on Katie?

Find out when "Great News" returns to NBC for its season 2 on Sept. 28 at 9:30 p.m. EDT.