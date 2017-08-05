'Great News' Season 2 Spoilers, Cast News: Tina Fey Guest Stars as 'Sheryl Sandberg on Steroids'

"Great News" will welcome its executive producer Tina Fey as a guest star in season 2. The actress and writer will be in seven episodes of the upcoming season.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Tina Fey's guest-starring role on "Great News" will be based on Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's COO.

Fey will play Diana St. Tropez, the new head of the fictional TV network MNN. Her character has been described as "Sheryl Sandberg on steroids," the show creator Tracey Wigfield dished.

Sandberg is Facebook's chief operating officer (COO) and one of the most powerful women in business, according to Forbes. She has published inspiration books like "Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead" and "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy" following the death of her husband.

St. Tropez, on the other hand, is known in the TV business as the Boss B*tch, which comes from the title of her book series. "Great News" lead characters Carol (Andrea Martin) and Katie (Briga Heelan), who are mom and daughter team in the series, will find inspiration in Fey's character.

"You are going to see Tina in a few episodes as a new character," NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said, as per Deadline. "I think it's her wheelhouse, behind the scenes of television, commenting on the world we live in."

Fey starred in seven seasons of "30 Rock," which aired from 2006 to 2013 on NBC. After the show ended, the "Saturday Night Live" alum concentrated on working behind the scenes as writer, executive producer and co-creator of Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." She also played a guest-starring role in this series as the therapist Andrea Bayden.

"Great News" debuted on NBC in April and was renewed for season 2 the following month. The comedy series takes place in a television news station, where a news producer hopes to prove herself as a serious journalist. She also works alongside her mom, who has found a new career as an intern after years of living as a housewife.

Aside from Heelan and Martin, the show also stars Adam Campbell (Greg), Nicole Richie (Portia), Brad Morris (Gene), Horatio Sanz (Justin) and John Michael Higgins (Chuck). Wigfield also recurs as the weather girl.

"Great News" season 2 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.