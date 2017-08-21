'Great News' Season 2 Spoilers: Katie to Have a New Love Interest

Facebook/Great News "Great News" season 2 arrives this September 28.

The upcoming season 2 of the NBC sitcom "Great News" is ushering Reid Scott into the series as a recurring character as the new love interest of Katie (Briga Heelan).

According to reports, Scott is playing the role of Jeremy, a highly intelligent New York Times reporter. While covering a dangerous story, though, Jeremy and Katie will develop a special connection and begin dating from then on.

However, it is suspected that the romantic link between Jeremy and Katie will not really last. Apart from the fact that many fans of the sitcom are rooting for a Katie and Greg (Adam Campbell) pairing, as they almost kissed in the comedy series season 1 finale, "Great News" creator and executive producer Tracey Wigfield has revealed that a Katie-Greg potential romance will be present in "Great News" season 2.

"The Katie-Greg stuff is definitely in the background. Hopefully it will come to a head in some exciting way towards the later part of the season," Wigfield said in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

To the uninitiated, Greg is not the first love interest for Katie in the comedy series, and Jeremy will not be the second if ever. To recall, "Great News" season 1 episode 4, titled "War Is Hell," revealed that Katie actually had a secret boyfriend: the freelance photographer Trip (Tommy Dewey).

In the said episode, Katie's mom, Carol (Andrea Martin), only discovered her daughter's relationship with Trip after he returned from Syria. After conducting a background check on her daughter's boyfriend, Carol found out that Trip no longer has a mother. Hence, she tried to cover that said role in his life.

However, toward the end of the episode, Katie broke up with Trip after some realizations. While it was thought that Trip would appeal Katie's decision, it turned out that he was okay with it as he does not like the ways of his girlfriend and his would-have-been mother-in-law anyway.

"Great News" returns to NBC for its season 2 run this Sept. 28 at 9:30 p.m. ET.