Green Bay Packers NFL Trade and Roster Rumors 2017: Team Signs Rookie Defense Lineman Aiulua Fanene

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/JL1Row) View of Lambeau Field from the South end zone.

The Green Bay Packers' defense has been hit with injuries in the past few days.

First, it was reported that rookie defensive end Montravius Adams will likely miss the start of the season after undergoing foot surgery, and then cornerback Herb Waters re-aggravated his shoulder injury and he is likely out for the year.

Fortunately, the Packers' have found someone to take their place.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky has reported that the Packers have signed Aiulua Fanene, and the rookie defensive lineman will likely take Waters' roster spot when the team places him on the injured reserve list. He will add depth to the defensive line while Adams recovers from his foot surgery.

Fanene is the younger brother of former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Jonathan Fanene, and he turned some heads at the annual pro day at Arizona by bench pressing 225 pounds 35 times. However, he went undrafted.

This is actually his second stint with the Packers since he was invited to their rookie mini-camp back in May.

Meanwhile, Quinten Rollins appears to be coming into his own, and according to Packers cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt, he has been overplaying pretty much everybody else on their cornerback group.

"You can tell his core issues have been taken care of. He's fluid. You can see the explosiveness out of his breaks. The kid is coming in with a focus that our standard of play wasn't there last year, and he's a very prideful man. He hasn't said two words. He's just been working, and that's what I like. We don't need a lot of talking," Whitt said, via ESPN.

Rollins started in 10 of the 13 games he appeared in last season, but he struggled through inconsistent play and injuries. This time, Rollins is ready to prove that he deserves to play a major role with the team.