Green Day Frontman Addresses Criticisms for Continuing Performance Despite Acrobat's Death

Green Day frontman and lead vocalist, Billie Joe Armstrong, addressed criticisms his band received for continuing their performance even when a preceding performer fell to his death just before the group took the stage.

The famous rock band was in Madrid, Spain, for the Mad Cool music festival last week where they held the last leg of their European tour when an acrobat named Pedro Aunion Monroy tragically died while performing an aerial stunt.

In a statement on their website, the Green Day frontman narrated that the band did not learn about Monroy's accident until after their show was finished. Armstrong reiterated that they were not even aware that there would be an acrobat performance before their set.

Monroy was set to perform before Green Day's set. According to reports, he was inside a box tied about 100 feet above ground, performing, when he seemed to have trouble with his harness. He then fell straight to the ground and, unfortunately, died.

Some fans and festival goers were disappointed that the event's organizers and Green Day continued the concert despite the tragic incident.

Armstrong said that at the time of Monroy's performance, they were staying at a backstage compound that was half a mile from the main stage where the accident happened and where they played. When it was about time to go on stage, local authorities approached their team and told them to wait as they sorted out some "security issue."

The lead vocalist further explained they were not suspicious about the unexplained delay because these were common occurrences during music festivals or concerts.

"We were on stage at around midnight and played around two and a half hours. Everything seemed normal. The crowd and fans had a good time. We got off stage and drove back to our artist compound. It was there when we were told the shocking news about Pedro," Armstrong stated in the statement.

The band reiterated that they "most likely would not have played at all" had they known before they went on stage about Monroy's death. In the end, Armstrong reiterated: "We are not heartless people. The safety and well being at any of our concerts absolutely comes first."

"Once again we are heartbroken for his friends and family. We are also shocked and heartbroken for anyone that had to witness this tragedy," Armstrong concluded.