Gregg Allman Cause of Death: Allman Brothers Band Frontman Passes Away; Cher and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute

Soulful singer and rock blues pioneer Gregg Allman passed away Saturday, May 27, in his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was 69.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Liza)Gregg Allman performing in 2009.

Best known for performing in Allman Brothers Band, which he formed with his late brother Duane in 1969, the singer-songwriter and keyboardist was diagnosed with Hepatitis C in 1999 and had a liver transplant in 2010.

"Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times," Allman's official website read.

Allman was the genius behind classics like "Midnight Rider" and "Melissa." Fans would not forget of course the all-time favorite "Whipping Post" and "Black-Hearted Woman."

His ex-wife, Cher, took to Twitter to mourn the musician's death. She shared a photo of them together in one tweet and another one saying, "I've tried ... Words are impossible gui gui. Forever, Chooch."

Cher and Allman got married in 1975, just three days after the former's divorce from Sonny Bono. Cher called it quits after nine days, but Allman won her back a month later and the two stayed together until 1977, shortly after the release of their album, "Allman and Woman."

"I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard," Allman's manager and close friend Michael Lehman said on the singer's website.

"His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him," he went on to say.

Celebrities and musicians such as Ringo Starr, Keith Urban, Cameron Crowe, Melissa Etheridge and many others have paid tribute to Allman following the sad news.

So sad to hear Gregg Allman passed away I admire him so much & had the honour of jamming wth him recently. A gentle soul with so much soul. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 27, 2017

Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family

My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. - KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 27, 2017

Just got the word

Greg Allman has passed away

Rest in peace brother

You were the best

Dixie had

You will be missed — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 27, 2017

He showed me his tattoos... his voice.... his soul. #GreggAllman pic.twitter.com/pGhgyhjcMV — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 27, 2017