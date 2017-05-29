Gregg Allman Cause of Death: Allman Brothers Band Frontman Passes Away; Cher and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute

Share

By Janna Dela Cruz , Christian Post Contributor

Soulful singer and rock blues pioneer Gregg Allman passed away Saturday, May 27, in his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was 69.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Liza)Gregg Allman performing in 2009.

Best known for performing in Allman Brothers Band, which he formed with his late brother Duane in 1969, the singer-songwriter and keyboardist was diagnosed with Hepatitis C in 1999 and had a liver transplant in 2010.

"Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times," Allman's official website read.

Allman was the genius behind classics like "Midnight Rider" and "Melissa." Fans would not forget of course the all-time favorite "Whipping Post" and "Black-Hearted Woman."

His ex-wife, Cher, took to Twitter to mourn the musician's death. She shared a photo of them together in one tweet and another one saying, "I've tried ... Words are impossible gui gui. Forever, Chooch."

Cher and Allman got married in 1975, just three days after the former's divorce from Sonny Bono. Cher called it quits after nine days, but Allman won her back a month later and the two stayed together until 1977, shortly after the release of their album, "Allman and Woman."

"I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard," Allman's manager and close friend Michael Lehman said on the singer's website.

"His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him," he went on to say.

Celebrities and musicians such as Ringo Starr, Keith Urban, Cameron Crowe, Melissa Etheridge and many others have paid tribute to Allman following the sad news.

Share

Most Popular
  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un Is Terrified of These 2 Bible Passages, Sen. Lankford Says
  • Christian Pastor Says Many Indonesians Are Realizing Islam Is False, Finding Christ
  • Men Allege Willow Creek Community Church Counselor Sexually Abused Them 300 Times
  • Ben and Jerry's Accidentally Made a Case Against Same-Sex Marriage
  • Trump Says He Prayed for Wisdom From God While Touching Western Wall
other headlines