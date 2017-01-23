'Grey's Anatomy' Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Arizona Takes On a Dangerous Assignment

Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) is going to take on a one-of-a-kind case in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

Facebook/GreysAnatomyArizona goes to prison in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "You Can Look (But You'd Better Not Touch)," the promo reveals that Arizona will be teaming up with Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) as they attempt to perform a surgery on a convicted criminal. In the clip, the three look scared and understandably so. They will be treating a dangerous inmate who is pregnant. The expectant mother cannot be allowed to leave the maximum security prison, hence the trio will do the operation in jail. In her many years as a doctor, this is probably the first time Arizona will handle an assignment like this.

Capshaw previously talked about the episode in an interview.

"Arizona's been called in on a case at a maximum security prison for an inmate who can't go to a regular hospital because she's that dangerous. ... After the longest day of all of their lives, they all go to a maximum security prison, where they are meant to do something that seems like a pretty simple procedure. It's truly kind of creepy at the same time as it's super provocative and exciting," Capshaw teased, as reported by TV Guide.

Meanwhile, Jo will temporarily forget her personal problems and focus on the surgery. In the teaser, she looks completely confused. Alex (Justin Chambers) is about to go to jail for felony. The court has ruled that he should spend time in prison after assaulting Andrew (Giacomo Gianniotti). Many fans are curious about what is going to happen to Alex and Jo's relationship. He already learned that she was married and that her husband was an abusive man. Jo lied about her past because she was scared her husband would find her.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 will be back on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.